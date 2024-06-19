Two injured in shooting at Fazilka village

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 18

Two youths sustained bullet injuries in a shootout in broad daylight in Fazilka village this afternoon. The seriously injured youths have been shifted to Baba Farid Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

Police sources said three youths — Gurpreet Singh (18), a resident of Muhammad Amira village, another Gurpreet Singh (19), a resident of Kabulshah Khubban village, and Bhupinder Singh, alias Happy, also a resident of Muhammad Amira — were going on a bike near Chahlan and Ghattainwali Bodla villages of Fazilka when 15-20 unidentified youths on different vehicles allegedly attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and opened fire.

The police said when they tried to take shelter in nearby agriculture fields, one of the assailants allegedly opened fire with pistol resulting in bullet injuries to both Gurpreet Singhs. One received bullet injury on his thigh and another on his leg. Bhupinder Singh also reportedly received injuries.

Jalalabad DSP Achhru Ram Sharma said since the statement could not be recorded so far, thus the reason of attack could not be ascertained.

