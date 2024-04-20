Two inmates die in Sangrur jail clash

Sushil Goyal
Sangrur, April 19
After an alleged fight among some inmates in the evening in the District Jail, Sangrur, two inmates died while two other sustained serious injuries. They were referred to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. However, the cause of the fight and exact number of jail inmates involved in the fighting could not be known.
According to the staff at the Civil Hospital, Sangrur, Harsh (25) and Dharminder Singh (24) were brought dead to the hospital while Gagandeep Singh (28) and Mohammad Sehbag (24) were brought to the hospital in a serious condition.
Sartaj Singh Chahal, SSP, Sangrur, could not explain the cause of the fighting among the jail inmates. With regard to the registration of an FIR in this incident, the SSP said the police were investigating the matter and accordingly the FIR would be registered.
Civil Surgeon, Sangrur, Dr Kirpal Singh, said the bodies of the jail inmates had been placed in the mortuary of the hospital while after the initial treatment, both injured inmates had been referred to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. Information had been sent to the Sangrur police by the Civil Hospital, he added.
