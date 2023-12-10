Two jail inmates, two officials injured in a brawl inside Patiala prison

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 10

Two jail inmates were injured while two jail officials suffered minor injuries when two groups of jail inmates had a confrontation that turned bloody, inside the Central Jail in Patiala.

The two injured inmates have been admitted to the Government Rajindra Hospital while a complaint in this regard has been filed by jail officials with the district police.

About a dozen inmates attacked each other following a tiff over canteen food items available at the jail canteen. “As the two groups attacked each other, two jail officials who tried to stop the brawl were also attacked and their uniforms torn,” said a police official.

The two injured inmates are Puneet Singh and Randhir Singh while the jail officials have been identified as Rajinder Singh and Najar Singh.

Till the filing of this report, police were investigating the matter following a complaint by the jail staff.