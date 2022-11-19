Two Punjab jails to get latest jammers: Harjot Singh Bains

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 18

The government is going to introduce the latest jamming technology at two of the highly sensitive jails to control the use of mobile phones by inmates, said Harjot Singh Bains, Minister for Jails and School Education, here today.

He had come to preside over the concluding ceremony of the state-level Teachers’ Fest held at BBSB Engineering College, Fatehgarh Sahib.

Claiming that the government had brought a vast improvement in the condition of jails, Bains said officials had confiscated a large number of mobile phones and huge quantities of drugs from inmates.

He said this had been made possible by the strict action of the government. Several officials, including DSP, ASP, Superintendent, Senior Warden, Medical Officer and other employees, had been suspended for dereliction of duty, he said.

The minister said it would be for the first time in the history of Indian jails that, the latest jamming technology would be used whereas the jail inmates would enjoy all other facilities, which they were entitled to.

He said the government was contemplating setting up a state-of-the-art jail in one of the districts.

Answering a query regarding an NHRC notice to the state government for lack of education facilities in border areas, he said it was unfortunate that some schools did not have proper infrastructure, including electricity supply. “We are making all efforts to improve education facilities and infrastructure not only in border areas, but all over the state,” he said.

#fatehgarh sahib #harjot singh bains