Two juveniles denied bail in Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's murder case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 29

The Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday rejected the bail application of two juveniles, who were arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police for the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh.

After the Faridkot police brought them on transit remand and the local court allowed the questioning of these accused for five days, they were sent to the juvenile home in judicial custody here after questioning.

