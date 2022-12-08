Two kids die in road accident in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 7

Two kids died while another was injured in a truck-motorcycle collision on the Jalalabad Road here this morning. The deceased have been identified as Gursewak Singh (15) and Prabhjot Kaur (12), and the injured is Navtej Singh (10).

The children were siblings and were on the way to their school when the mishap took place. Gursewak was riding the motorcycle and his siblings were riding pillion.

Gursewak was a Class X student and Prabhjot was in Class VII. Their brother Navtej is studying in Class I. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Bathinda.

Muktsar DSP (D) Rajesh Snehi said the police was investigating the case.

“The unidentified truck driver fled the crime scene, leaving the vehicle behind. We have seized the truck,” the DSP said.

