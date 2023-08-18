Two killed in cylinder blast in Ropar's Bharatgarh village

Tribune News Service

Ropar, August 17

Two men were killed and another injured seriously when a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a sweet shop in Bharatgarh village today. The deceased have been identified as Jatin Gautam (32) and Sajjan Singh (45). Roshan Lal, who was injured, has been admitted at a hospital. Jatin and Sajjan Singh were opening the shutter of the shop when a blast occurred in a gas cylinder lying inside.

#Ropar