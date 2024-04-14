Two killed in road accident

Ropar, April 13
Two persons were killed when the driver lost control on the vehicle near Kiratpur Sahib, here today. The deceased include the driver Baljit Singh (26) a resident of Shekhupur village in Nawan Shahr district.
Kiratpur Sahib SHO Jatin Kapoor said that Baljit Singh was carrying devotees in tractor trolley from Shekhupur who were to visit gurdwaras on Baisakhi. It was around 11 am when he lost control on the tractor on Dehni-Massewal road and it detached from trolley and hit a wall killing him and another passenger who was sitting on the tractor. All passengers sitting in trolley escaped unhurt, he added.
