Two Lehra units shut, supply affected

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 14

As power demand in Punjab continued to soar, a unit of state-owned Lehra Mohabbat thermal plant developed a technical snag, hitting the power supply. The electrostatic precipitators (device that removes fine particles) at the thermal unit stopped working late last night, causing a blast. Another unit was forced shut reportedly to avoid damage to it because of the snag in the other unit.

Demand up Friday 10,900 mw Saturday 10,366 mw Last year 5,727 mw

This has led to the state’s power generation being hit by 420 megawatt (MW). With one unit each at Ropar, Talwandi Sabo and Goindwal Sahib also being shut, either on account of annual maintenance or routine repairs, the state’s total power generation capacity fell by 1,810 MW. By late evening, however, the Talwandi Sabo unit of 660 MW had been synchronised and it started generation.

Meeting demand, No cuts imposed Though power demand is up 46% over the corresponding period last year, we are meeting the demand. Harbhajan Singh ETO, Power Minister

Senior officers of PSPCL led by CMD Baldev Singh Sran rushed to assess the damage to the Lehra Mohabbat unit in the morning and remained there till late this evening. Sources said it could take several days before the fault could be repaired, as the damage was massive.

The PSPCL has sought the help of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to immediately send their technical staff to repair the units.

While a team of experts from BHEL at Chandigarh did visit the plant, officials in the power utility told The Tribune another team of engineers from Ranipet in Tamil Nadu was expected to arrive soon.

As a result of the breakdown late last night, power outages were reported in some parts of the state.

The power demand has shot up like never before, reaching 10,900 MW yesterday and 10,366 today. Last year, the power demand in Punjab in the corresponding period was 5,727 MW. However, PSPCL officials said there were no outages on account of the Lehra unit being shut. The state has been buying additional power on the power exchange, with about 2,000 MW bought today (@ Rs 3.35 per unit). In fact, it is now cheaper to buy power on the power exchange as the rates have come down in the past six to seven days.

Power generation hit