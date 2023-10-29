Two men shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 29

Two people were shot dead by armed assailants near Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk in Jandiala Guru’s Sheikhupura Mohalla here on Sunday, police said.

According to officials, the deceased identified as Amritpal Singh alias Sajan and his uncle Kulwant Singh were intercepted by four armed men on two motorcycles, who pumped bullets into them.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Sajan had around seven criminal cases, including Arms Act and NDPS Act, registered against him, said police sources.

Superintendent of police Gurpartap Singh Sahota said the police have booked notorious gangster Happy Jatt, while the four assailants have been identified and raids were on to nab them. He said the incident was an outcome of a gang rivalry.

#Shaheed Udham Singh