Two mining machines, 6 trucks seized near Ropar

Tribune News Service

Nangal, December 28

Mining Department officials seized two poclain machines and 6 trucks allegedly being used for illegal mining in Swan river bed near Bhallan village during a raid late last night.

Ropar Mining Department XEN Rupinder Singh Pabla said he got information that illegal mining was being carried out near Bhallan, following which a team of th edepartment rushed to the spot.

As soon as the officials reached the spot, the drivers fled leaving behind the machines and trucks.

A complaint was lodged at the Nangal police station in this regard and a case under the Mines and Minerals Act was registered, he said.

Pabla claimed that due to the ban on mining in the state, mining material is being shipped from other states to Punjab and that is not only helping in meeting the demand in the construction sector, a handsome amount of revenue has been generated.

He said Rs 16 lakh were collected yesterday against royalty from the vehicles carrying minor minerals from other states at Anandpur Sahib.

Similarly Rs 20 lakh were collected at Ropar, he added.

#illegal mining #Nangal #ropar