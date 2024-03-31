Two miscreants attack woman in Abohar, rob her of jewellery

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 30

Two miscreants, who entered a house in the thickly populated residential-cum-commercial area of Street 10 here today, attacked a woman, looted jewellery and locked her inside a room before fleeing.

Later, when her husband Tej Parkash Nagpal, an arhtiya, who runs a business in the New Grain Market, returned to his house at 11 am, he was shocked to see blood spots on the floor. His neighbours gathered when he raised an alarm and they took the injured woman to the Civil Hospital.

During the preliminary inquiry Vijay Rani said when she returning home from the temple, when the two youths started following her and later barged into the house. They attacked her using a sharp-edged weapon and robbed her of gold ornaments that she was wearing. Later, they locked her in a room and fled.

The city-1 police reached the spot and started investigations by scanning the CCTV footage. The statement of the injured woman was also recorded. Later in the evening, SSP Pragya Jain inspected the area.

MLA Sandeep Jakhar described the broad daylight incident as horrific and said it had created a sense of insecurity among residents.

