Jalandhar: Two months on, 700 acres of fields still waterlogged in flood-hit Lohian block

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, September 17

After over 60 days, almost 700 acres of fields in the flood-hit Lohian block still have water.

A visit to Mundi Shehrian, Mundi Cholian, Mandala Channa and Dhakka Basti gives two different pictures of the agricultural land. In some villages, the fields are inundated while in other places, it feels like one has entered a desert because of sand deposited all over. In some fields, even cracks have developed.

The farmers are feeling frustrated. They say it is a difficult task to remove sand and fill holes, that have been created after the flood waters receded.

Farmer Gurwinder Singh from Dhakka Basti said he had 3-4 feet of water still standing in his fields. “It is going to take a lot of time for the water to recede. It is a tough time for us,” he said.

Gatta Mundi Kasu farmer Sarabjeet Singh said that there was water still in his fields even after more than two months. “In some fields where silt has deposited, MP Balbir Singh Seechewal is helping,” he said. In the low-lying areas, even a fresh spell of rain could cause problems.

Another farmer Paramjeet Singh from Mandala Channa said, “What will we do now? We have already lost everything, the future seems totally bleak for all of us.”