Two more arrested for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 19

The Faridkot police have arrested two more persons involved in the killing of Dera Sacha Sauda’s follower Pardeep Singh, who was accused of 2015 sacrilege cases, in Kotkapura on November 10.

The accused have been identified as Parvinder Singh, alias Kala of Sangrur, and Manpreet of Malerkotla.

The duo had allegedly provided vehicles to the main culprits in Bajakhana to escape after committing the crime. The main culprits included two teenagers, who were arrested by the Delhi Special Cell from Patiala district, on November 11. So far, the police have arrested eight persons.

The duo was produced before the Duty Magistrate, which sent them to three-day police custody.

#dera sacha sauda #Faridkot #Kotkapura #Malerkotla #sacrilege #Sangrur