Two Muktsar women among five killed in road accident

Faridkot, April 5
Five residents of Marar village, Muktsar, lost their lives and as many others were injured when their pick-up van collided with a truck on Kotkapura-Moga Road in the wee hours on Friday.
The deceased have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, Karamjit Kaur, Karamjit Kaur, Sukhdev Singh and Deepak Kumar.
The victims were returning home after paying obeisance at Peer Nigaha near Baghapurana when the truck collided head-on with their vehicle.
The locals rushed the injured commuters to hospitals in Kotkapura and Faridkot, the police said.
The truck driver has been arrested and booked for culpable homicide.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress manifesto vows to bring MSP law, raise quota cap, scrap Agnipath
Promises to stop ‘weaponisation’ of agencies | Pledges 50% j...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC