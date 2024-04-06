Two Muktsar women among five killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 5

Five residents of Marar village, Muktsar, lost their lives and as many others were injured when their pick-up van collided with a truck on Kotkapura-Moga Road in the wee hours on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, Karamjit Kaur, Karamjit Kaur, Sukhdev Singh and Deepak Kumar.

The victims were returning home after paying obeisance at Peer Nigaha near Baghapurana when the truck collided head-on with their vehicle.

The locals rushed the injured commuters to hospitals in Kotkapura and Faridkot, the police said.

The truck driver has been arrested and booked for culpable homicide.

