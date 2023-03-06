Two nabbed for extortion calls

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 5

The police have arrested two youths for allegedly making extortion calls to a local grocery shopowner in the name of Goldy Brar gang. The arrested suspects have been identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Boby, and Harpreet Singh, alias Goldy, a city resident and son of the Punjab Police official.

According to the police, one of the suspects called several times to the shopkeeper while introducing himself as Goldy Brar from Canada and demanded of Rs 1 lakh extortion money. The caller threatened to kill the shopkeeper and his family if the ransom was not paid. The shopowner reported the matter to the police and alleged that he received extortion calls from two different cellphone numbers last evening.

After laying a trap, the police arrested the suspects and seized two mobile phones from them.