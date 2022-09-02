Two nabbed for selling over 500 acres of shamlat land in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh September 1

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested Parveen Kumar and Veer Singh of Kona village, Panchkula. They have been accused of tampering with revenue records of mutation (intkal) of approximately 558 acres (4,464 kanals) of village common land at Majrian village in SAS Nagar district. The duo had taken help from officials of the Revenue Department.

An official spokesperson said the bureau had registered an FIR on May 8, 2021, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 477-A, 201 and 120-B of the IPC, at VB police station, SAS Nagar against officials of the department in Majri sub-tehsil and private persons/property dealers.

He further informed that during the investigation, it had come to fore that Veer got 17 acres (136 kanals) in his name fraudulently and further sold it to various persons by giving General Power of Attorney (GPA). In similar fashion, Parveen procured GPA of land measuring 80 kanals in the name of a fake person, Kamaljit Singh, who is not traceable yet, and further sold it to different persons.

Investigation revealed that the revenue record regarding mutation no: 3159 dated May 21, 2004, which was filed by the residents of the village for division of their respective land, was tampered with and fabricated. These residents were the actual owners as per mutation no: 2026 dated 07.05.1991 by the then Consolidation Officer, Mohali. But the accused property dealers in connivance with revenue officials had fraudulently managed to alter the mutation of village land in which 14 persons were shown as owners of the land measuring 558 acres (4,464 kanals) of Majrian village.

Of these 14 persons, 12 were fake. They were neither the owners nor the cultivators of the land. Remaining two persons are residents of Majrian and own some land in question, but their shares had been increased.

Apart from this, on June 18 and 19, 2014, approximately 578 acres (4,624 kanals) was transferred fraudulently to persons who were actually not the owners of the land.

#Mohali