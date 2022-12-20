Two nabbed for trader’s murder

Nakodar, December 19
The police arrested two more gangsters on the charge of murdering cloth merchant Bhupinder Singh Chawla alias Timmi and Constable Mandeep Singh.
SHO Labh Singh said the suspects have been identified as Lakhbir Singh, alias Lakha, of Ramun Wal village and Charanjit Singh of Lal Bai village. He said a case under Sections 302, 307, and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the suspects.
