Two new breaches in Ghaggar in Sardulgarh area of Mansa, villagers move to safe places

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, July 17

Two fresh breaches have been reported in Ghaggar river in Sardulgarh sub tehsil in Mansa district, whereas work to plug in breach at Chandpura Bundh has not been started yet due to continuous rise in water level.

With the new breaches today, water has flooded thousand of acres in Rodki and Jhanda Khurd villages. Water has started to surround Rodki village, due to which villagers have started moving towards safe places by loading the goods in tractor trolleys.

The water has started to cross the Sardulgarh-Sirsa road located at a distance of about one and a half kms from the river. As such, the traffic has been stopped on the road by the administration. Villagers are trying to stop the water by putting sandbags on the roadsides.

The water has even started to enter Birewala Dogra village. Two boats have been sent there by the administration. Along with this, the water is also entering in the area of Chhoti Riond.

Mansa Deputy Commissioner Dr Rishipal Singh said two new breaches were reported today in Sardulgarh area and administration is fully active in controlling the situation.

