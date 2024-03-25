Two of 20 accused held for hacking youth to death

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 24

Two of the 20 persons booked in connection with the murder of a youth here on March 16 have been arrested. The Wahabwala police today said that the two arrested men, Dharam Pal and Vishal, would be questioned in custody.

On March 16, as many as 20 armed men had forcibly picked up two men from among three returning from a fuel station near Sito Gunno village, 21 kilometres from here.

The accused took the duo to a nearby government school and brutally attacked them with sharp weapons. One of the victims, Surinder Singh, died on the spot while his friend Lovepreet Singh was injured grievously.

The deceased’s brother Manga Singh said he was returning home late on Saturday night along with his brother Surinder Singh and a friend, Lovepreet Singh.

When they reached Sito Gunno, about 20 youths along the road forcibly took his brother and Lovepreet to the government school and attacked with sharp weapons, killing Surinder. Manga Singh said he managed to flee the spot.

A case had been registered against Pawan Bhat, Neelkamal, Hardeep Ladia, Dharamveer, Kuldeep, Vishal, Raju Nanian, Pawan, Dharm Pal, Rakesh, Bharat Thakur, Ravi of Sito Gunno; Kanwal, Vinod Khanna and Sonu of Sukhchain; Bindu Megh of Khairpur; Dharampal Guggi and Rakesh Raku of Sardarpura; and Vikas of Kaluana, besides others.

