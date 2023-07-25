Two of Sukha Duneke gang held with arms

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, July 24

The police today claimed to have arrested two members of the Sukha Duneke gang, adding that gunfire was exchanged and one gangster got injured during the process last night.

An illegal .315 bore pistol, a .32 bore pistol, one magazine, six live, three empty cartridges and a motorcycle without registration number were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

Those arrested have been identified as Ajay Gumber of Muktsar and Sandeep, alias Sunny Bhinder, of Moga.

SSP Harmanbir Gill said two motorcyclists had fired at a girl living near the Chak Bir Sarkar road here on July 21 and a case was registered against Gumber.

#Muktsar