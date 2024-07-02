Two Pakistani inmates clash in Amritsar jail, one dead

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, July 1

A Pakistani internee identified as Zafar Alam was died after a quarrel with fellow Pakistani internee Sahib in Amritsar Central Jail here today. Internees are the prisoners who have completed their jail term and are waiting for their release.

Alam was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) after he suffered head injury in the assault.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Darpan Ahluwalia confirmed the incident.

According to the information, Sahib had a scuffle with Alam over some petty issue. During the quarrel, he banged his head on the ground leaving him injured. He was admitted to jail hospital from where he was referred to GNDH where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Zafar Alam had completed his jail term in 2011 and but due to non-verification from the Pakistan authorities about this identity or completion of formalities, he was still languishing in the Amritsar Central Jail here.

The police had registered a case under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC and Section 52 of the Prison Act here. The police said a section of murder would be added in the FIR now.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan