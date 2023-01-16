Two panchayat secys to face action

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, January 15

The district administration has recommended departmental action against two panchayat secretaries for purchasing non-ISI mark interlock tiles under a Centrally-funded scheme in the year 2016-2017 in the Lambi area of the district.

Sandeep Maluja, an RTI activist from Malout, said, “I had lodged a complaint regarding the use of non-ISI mark interlock tiles.

“Thereafter, I pursued my complaint for nearly six years. Finally, I have got a reply from the office of ADC (Rural Development), Muktsar, that the action has been recommended against two panchayat secretaries — Resham Singh and Sandeep Kumar — for purchasing non-ISI mark interlock tiles and using these at Fatuhiwala, Dhani Telianwali and Bhitiwala villages.”