Two panchayat secys to face action

Muktsar, January 15
The district administration has recommended departmental action against two panchayat secretaries for purchasing non-ISI mark interlock tiles under a Centrally-funded scheme in the year 2016-2017 in the Lambi area of the district.
Sandeep Maluja, an RTI activist from Malout, said, “I had lodged a complaint regarding the use of non-ISI mark interlock tiles.
“Thereafter, I pursued my complaint for nearly six years. Finally, I have got a reply from the office of ADC (Rural Development), Muktsar, that the action has been recommended against two panchayat secretaries — Resham Singh and Sandeep Kumar — for purchasing non-ISI mark interlock tiles and using these at Fatuhiwala, Dhani Telianwali and Bhitiwala villages.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
68 killed as Nepal plane crashes
Carrying 72, aircraft falls into gorge near Pokhara airport ...
Icy winds lash region, minus 1°C in Faridkot
Ground frost could hit crops, say experts