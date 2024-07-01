Two peddlers held for Ajnala cop’s death due to ‘drug overdose’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 30

A day after a policeman was found dead due to the alleged drug overdose at Kayampur village in Ajnala, the police today arrested two drug peddlers and book five (smugglers) in the case.

Those booked were identified Golu, Balkar, Ajay, Bheju, all residents of Kayampur village, and Karanjit Singh, a notorious drug trafficker. The police arrested Balkar and Karanjit while remaining suspects were absconding. All accused were charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Ajnala DSP Rajkumar said Karanjit was having around four cases under the NDPS Act against him. All accused were infamous in the village for selling drugs.

Gursewak Singh (24), a resident of Tedkalan village in Ajnala, was found dead under a tree at Kayampur village.

According to the family, he was posted at Ludhiana and was on leave due to death of her aunt. Gursewak was recruited in the police on the compassionate grounds as his father died on duty.

The family members had alleged that he died due to drug overdose.

However, the police said the cause of death would be ascertained only after autopsy. “It will take around another two or three days when we receive the autopsy report. Till then we cannot ascertain the cause of death,” said he.

