Two peddlers nabbed

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The Muktsar Sadar police have arrested two persons from Jhorar village for their alleged involvement in drug trade. Cops said Lakha Singh and Manga Singh were nabbed by villagers who even made a video, but no narcotic substance was recovered from them. TNS

3 held with 25K sedative pills

Muktsar: The police have claimed to nab three persons and seize 25,000 sedative pills from their possession. Muktsar SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik said a car was intercepted near Lalbai village and three persons— Gurpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh and Sonu Singh— were found carrying 25,000 sedative pills. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the trio. TNS

Two held for minor’s rape

Abohar: The police have arrested two persons for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl. The accused have been identified as Armaan and Sanjay of Chak 9-LNPPS. A case has been registered under Sections 376, 363 and 366A of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act.