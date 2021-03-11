Two peddlers nabbed with 3-kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 9

The counter intelligence wing of the Punjab Police today nabbed two drug peddlers with 3-kg heroin and a pistol.

The accused have been identified as Satnam Singh of Ghariala village and Sukhwinder Singh of Maan village in Tarn Taran.

During preliminary probe, it was found that the two were part of an international drug racket operating from Jammu and Kashmir. The CI got a tip-off that the accused had received a consignment of drugs from their Jammu and Kashmir counterpart and they were travelling in a Hyundai I-20 car (PB-46-AF-0924). The heroin was meant to be supplied to Delhi. Following this, a checkpoint was set up near Daburji, where cops seized the contraband from their possession. Two others, who had come to take the consignment, fled from the spot after seeing the police.

“The police have confiscated 3-kg heroin worth Rs 15 crore and seized a .32 bore pistol with a magazine and five live cartridges, besides impounding the car,” said Inderdeep Singh, investigating officer.

The accused have been booked under different provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They were produced before a court, which sent them to police remand.

According to police, the duo was booked on similar charges in 2017, while in 2020 they had shot at a DSP-rank officer of the Special Task Force in a drug trafficking bid.

#punjab police #tarn taran