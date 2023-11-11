Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 10

Two Phagwara-based youths are lodged in a Kuala Lumpur jail over violation of visa norms. Vinod Kumar and his friend Surinder Pal went to Malaysia on October 18 through a Ludhiana-based travel agent.

Lala Parshad, Vinod’s father, said his son called him and informed that they had been arrested on the charges of fake visa.

