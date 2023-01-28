Two Rajasthan-based weapon smugglers held

Chandigarh/Fazilka, Jan 27
The police arrested two Rajasthan-based weapon smugglers and seized eight pistols and fake Indian currency from their possession on the Abohar-Hanumangarh road in Fazilka, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.
Those arrested have been identified as Banna Ram, alias Vinod Devasi, and Mukesh, alias Muksha Rabari, both residents of Jaitiyawas village in Jodhpur.
The DGP said the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Fazilka, had received a tip-off that two persons were trying to smuggle a consignment of weapons smuggled from Madhya Pradesh and they were likely to deliver it to members of the Arsh Dalla gang in Punjab.
He said a police team from the SSOC, Fazilka police station, put up check-posts in the area near Ramsara village.
During checking, it arrested two persons and recovered seven .32 bore pistols along with two live cartridges and one .315 bore country-made pistol along with two live cartridges from their possession. The police team also recovered fake Indian currency worth Rs 9,650 from the possession of both the accused, he added.
