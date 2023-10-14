Two released Pakistan prisoners back in jail

Amritsar:
Two Pakistani prisoners, who were released by the Indian Government on Friday, could not be repatriated to their native country for want of proper documents. Consequently, they were sent back to the Amritsar Central jail. They have been identified as Saraj Ahmad and Mohamad Alam of Okara in Pakistan. The Pakistan Embassy could not furnish the required documents.
