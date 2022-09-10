Two retired Punjab Roadways inspectors arrested in corruption case; were evading arrest for past 16 months

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 10

The state Vigilance Bureau has arrested two retired Punjab Roadways inspectors in a 16-month-old corruption case.

The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar Raju of Pathankot and Tarsem Singh of Hoshiarpur. Raju was posted at Punjab Roadways depot at Amritsar while Tarsem Singh was posted at Jalandhar depot.

They were booked following a probe by the vigilance regarding changing the timings of running of passenger buses from the respective bus stands and benefitting private buses in lieu of bribe.

“The two former employees are accused of changing the departure timing of government buses in order to benefit private buses in lieu of bribes,” said Varinder Singh, SSP Vigilance here.

Since the registration of case under Sections 7, 7 –A of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of IPC at Vigilance Bureau on April 30, 2021, the accused had been evading arrest.

Raj Kumar was hiding at the residence of his brother in Gurdaspur while Tarsem surrendered before the vigilance. Both of them were arrested and further interrogation is on.