Two seats, abysmal show by saffron party

Two seats, abysmal show by saffron party

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, March 10

Though BJP was expecting the role of a kingmaker in the Assembly elections, the party had a dismal outing, winning just two seats. Party’s state president Ashwani Sharma won the Pathankot seat by over 7,759 votes, while Jangi Lal Mahajan registered victory by 2,691 votes from Mukerian.

Four days ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda had claimed the party would do “better than expected” in Punjab and was hoping for the party playing an important role in government formation.

Since 2014, people of Punjab have bucked the ‘Modi wave’. The party was banking on polarisation of Hindu votes in urban areas, but didn’t seem to have happened. The party’s vote share stood at 6.60%. Five years ago, the party had won three seats.

This was the first time that the saffron party was contesting 73 seats of 117.

The party left no stone unturned to make its presence felt in the elections. Apart from three rallies by PM Narendra Modi and 12 Union Ministers, Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur and Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar, and leaders from neighbouring states were roped in for the campaign.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

2
Punjab

'You bought votes, won't let you survive in Kapurthala': Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

3
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

4
Punjab Election

AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to become Punjab CM

5
Punjab Election tribune interview

It's victory of the people, says AAP's Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Meet AAP greenhorn, eye surgeon who made Punjab CM Channi bite the dust

7
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

8
Punjab

Punjab polls: AAP MLA Aman Arora records highest margin, AAP's Raman Arora wins by lowest margin

9
Nation

Assembly poll results: Two current, five former chief ministers bite dust

10
Punjab

You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar lead in counting of postal ballots
Nation

Goa Election Results: 3 cheers for BJP in Goa; party wins 20 seats, gets support of MGP, Independents

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins
Nation

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Ruling BJP set to secure 2nd consecutive poll win but CM Pushkar Dhami loses Khatima

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate
Nation

Assembly polls: BJP wins Manipur, CM yet to be decided

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins
Nation

Uttar Pradesh election results 2022: Saffron reigns in UP as BJP scores thumping win, SP at distant second

Top Stories

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann leaves for New Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal’s Inquilab

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

Angry Punjab voter punishes feudal leaders | Channi, his10 m...

Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath

First to retain power in UP since ’91 | BJP’s historic 4-1 w...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses in bastion Khatima

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses in bastion Khatima

‘Change will be visible in a month in Punjab’ says Bhagwant Mann

Change will be visible in a month in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Flanked by his mother and sister, Mann addresses people outs...

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Cong, SAD’s loss

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Three of four bureaucrats emerge surprise winners

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in city too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in city

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

9/23: Ruling party fails to make much impact in Dalit-dominated region

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

DSP, three others booked for trespassing

Wave of happiness in dist as AAP registers historic win

Five fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

Capt loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in dist

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala dist