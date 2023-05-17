Two Shiv Sena workers shot at by motorcycle-borne men in Hoshiarpur; escape unhurt

Hoshiarpur, May 17
Two Shiv Sena workers escaped unhurt on Wednesday after two motorcycle-borne men shot at them, police said.
Vikram Singh and Ritik Kumar were shot at when they were on their way Sandpur village from Talwara on their motorbike, they said.
When they reached near a gas agency in Talwara, two unidentified bike-borne persons came from behind and fired a few shots at them, but missed them.
Both assailants sped away on their motorbike after opening fire, police said.
Talwara Police Station SHO Sub Inspector Balraj Singh said that an investigation was underway in the matter.
