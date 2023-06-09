Two snatch gold chain from Bathinda woman at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 8

In broad daylight, two motorcycle-borne assailants snatched a gold chain from a woman at gunpoint in Malviya Nagar of Bathinda on Thursday.

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras and the police have started looking for the suspects.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Neelam Rani of Malviya Nagar stated that she was walking on the street when two unidentified persons on a motorcycle came and took away the gold chain from her neck by pointing a pistol at her.

In another case on Wednesday, a tab, a mobile phone and cash was snatched from an employee of a private finance company.

According to the information, Vikram Singh, an employee of L&T Finance Ltd, was going to Pohli village on a motorcycle and three unidentified motorcycle-borne persons surrounded him and forcibly stopped him. Their motorcycle was without a registration number and they took away his bag containing the electronics and money.