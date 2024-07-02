 Two suspected militants ‘spotted’ by woman at Dinanagar railway station : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Two suspected militants ‘spotted’ by woman at Dinanagar railway station

Two suspected militants ‘spotted’ by woman at Dinanagar railway station

Police launch midnight search operation in town | BSF, Army kept in loop | Earlier, 2 militants were ‘sighted’ at Pathankot

Two suspected militants ‘spotted’ by woman at Dinanagar railway station

Police personnel at Dinanagar railway station. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, July 1

Two militant ‘sightings’ in the past seven days, within a 25-km radius, have overwhelmed the ‘understaffed’ police force. A massive search operation was initiated today at Dinanagar after a middle-aged woman claimed to have seen two ‘terrorists’.

On the intervening night of June 30 and July 1, Asha Rani, who lives in Nanak Nagri neighbourhood near the railway station, called the control room and reported seeing ‘two masked men with a heavy build carrying loaded bags’ near her house. Dinanagar SHO Karishma instantly notified the authorities concerned, who then began a search operation.

Rakesh Kaushal, DIG (Border), stated he had notified both the BSF and the Army about the development.

Suhail Qasim Mir, Pathankot SSP, has been assigned extra responsibilities in Gurdaspur.

“Incidentally, the description by Rani matched those of two suspected militants sighted by a villager in Pathankot district on June 25,” said a police officer.

DIG Kaushal oversaw today’s search operation, which was supervised by SP (D) Balwinder Singh Randhawa and DSP Sukhraj Singh Dhillon.

Based on Intelligence Bureau’s findings, the three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) rebels, who besieged the Dinanagar police station in June 2015, passed by the railway station and planted 5.6 kg RDX on the Dinanagar-Gurdaspur line before heading for the police station. The RDX was spotted by a railway watchman inspecting the track late at night.

Dinanagar is 25 km from Bamiyal, from where the three militants had entered India in June, before laying siege to the police station, resulting in a 10-hour gunfight. Even the four Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives who entered the Pathankot Air Force station on January 2, 2016, had crossed into India from Bamiyal. Since then, Bamiyal has been under constant police surveillance.

The current search operation began around midnight and continued throughout the day.

Despite the huge police posse guarding vital installations at Dinanagar, rumours of various kinds have persisted and the police have to work hard to dispel them.

According to sources, during the 2015 Dinanagar and 2016 Pathankot Air Base attacks, numerous civilians kept reporting sightings of militants to the police. “Sometimes when such attacks happen, residents naturally become anxious and report even the slightest movement as suspicious,” explained a senior officer.

The overworked police force of the districts of Gurdaspur and Pathankot have been further weighed down by search operations like the ones that took place at Dinanagar yesterday and today, and in Pathankot on June 25 and 26. Being understaffed, incidents like these have stretched the force to its limits. This is particularly true in the case of middle-rank officials and the constabulary.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Gurdaspur #Pathankot


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

UK woman officer arrested after sex video with inmate from prison goes viral

2
India

Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ jibe at BJP, says it indulges in violence, hate 24x7

3
Punjab

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

4
Punjab

NHAI moves High Court for resumption of toll plazas in Punjab amid protests, cites Rs 113.21 crore loss

5
India

Rahul Gandhi targets Speaker for bowing down before PM, Om Birla reacts

6
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian woman dies on Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi

7
Punjab

Punjab Police lodge their first FIR under new criminal laws in Sangrur

8
Haryana

9-year-old girl strangled, her body set on fire by 16-year-old neighbour in Gurugram society

9
India

Delhi High Court directs TMC's Saket Gokhale to apologise to ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri, pay Rs 50 lakh damages

10
Haryana

4 of family die in road accident in Haryana's Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Top News

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...

Rahul takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parl, PM calls it attack on community

Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi calls it attack on community

In maiden speech as LoP, Congress MP accuses ruling party of...

NIA okay with Rashid taking oath as MP, court to pass directions today

NIA okay with jailed Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid taking oath as MP, court to pass directions today

Woman chops off boyfriend's genitals for ghosting her on their marriage in Bihar

Woman chops off boyfriend's genitals for ghosting her on their marriage in Bihar

The police said the victim and the accused were in a relatio...


Cities

View All

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Chandigarh Administration releases SOPs for opening shops 24X7

Monsoon arrives, Irrigation Dept yet to take up Sukhna Choe cleaning in Zirakpur

2 FIRs filed under new criminal laws in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: New criminal laws evoke mixed response among advocates

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

Rs 10 lakh relief for rain victims too little: Congress

300 of 696 permanent drainage pumps not functional, says BJP

To press for their demands, students call for march towards Parliament today

Delhi Police register first FIR under new criminal law, later dismiss it after probe

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: Political battle heats up

BJP leader criticises AAP for failure to curb drug menace

In sultry weather, netas’ wives out to woo voters for Jalandhar bypoll

Narrow escape for Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring as bull charges into gathering

Another year, same old story

Another year, same old story

Non-functional CCTVs at Ludhiana rly station hamper probe

Woman, son climb atop water tank

Jail guard held for supplying tobacco products to inmates

Central Jail biggest property tax defaulter, owes Ludhiana MC Rs 18L

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Fatehgarh Sahib awaits amenities despite MC having Rs 15 crore funds

International Doctors’ Day observed at Fatehgarh Sahib