Two washed away in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 12

Two people were washed away by floodwater in the district. The deceased have been identified as 17-year-old Guddu Ram of Vishwakarma Colony in Sirhind and Fakir Singh, a farm labourer of Kandipur village in Bassi Pathana.

SDM risks own life to save drowning man

  • Risking his own life, Khamano SDM Sanjeev Kumar rescued a drowning person stuck in floodwater near Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib. The official jumped into 15-feet deep water, swam a long distance and rescued the person
  • Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill has written to the Chief Secretary about the exemplary feat of the SDM.

The former’s body was found floating in the Sirhind choe. Fakir was washed away by a strong current of water from the SYL after a breach.

Two cows of the Sri Krishna gaushala died in Sirhind and hundreds of others were rescued as the gaushala was flooded with water.

State Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, district president Gurpreet Singh, Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh and other Congress leaders visited the flood-affected areas of the district today, particularly Vishwakarma Colony of Sirhind, which remains among the worst-affected locations.

PPCC chief Amrinder Warring attacked the government by saying that at a time when the people of the state were in distress and crying for help, government functionaries were tweeting that everything is fine. He said the government had failed miserably to handle the situation in an effective manner.

Amar Singh said he would release MPLAD funds to help the affected people.

Apprehending the fear of the spread of diarrhoea due to inundation of low-lying areas, the DC directed the Health Department to start distributing ORS packets and chlorine tablets among the affected people.

