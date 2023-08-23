Sultanpur Lodhi: Two washrooms, hygiene a concern for Baupur Mand villagers

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, August 22

In the aftermath of floods that have ravaged Baupur Mand in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala, a pressing issue has emerged as only two toilets are available for use.

The flood impact on infrastructure has left a significant number of women and girls reliant on these facilities, but inadequate hygienic conditions are casting a shadow over their health and well-being.

The Baupur Mand area bears the scars of the disaster with most houses exhibiting extensive damage. Homes have suffered cracks, been swept away or are on the brink of collapse. Consequently, the inhabitants are grappling with a dire situation where they are unable to utilise their own washrooms.

A glimmer of relief comes from two or three houses in the village that have managed to remain relatively safe due to their elevated platforms. These houses serve as islands of safety amidst the deluge with villagers being transported by boat to access the vital restroom and bathing facilities.

Sarpanch Gurmeet Singh and farmer leader Sarwan Singh Baupur have emerged as beacons of hope in this crisis. In addition to providing restroom access, they have generously opened their doors to eight families who were severely impacted by the floods. Those with elderly members or newborns are given shelter, ensuring they are spared from further hardship.

Sarwan Singh Baupur shared his concerns about the worsening situation stating, “We are witnessing a deteriorating state of affairs. The waterlogged surroundings and humid conditions are breeding illnesses among the village residents. Those trapped on rooftops due to the deluge are left with no choice but to use open spaces, exposing them to various health risks.”

The challenge extends beyond sanitation issues. Paramjit Singh, brother of sarpanch Gurmeet Singh, highlighted the struggle to transport villagers due to damaged roads. “Our efforts to reach villagers by boats or tractors are hindered by the wreckage left behind by the floods,” he said.

Sarpanch comes to their aid

Sarpanch Gurmeet Singh and farmer leader Sarwan Singh Baupur have emerged as a beacon of hope in this crisis

In addition to providing restroom access, they have generously opened their doors to eight families who were severely impacted by the floods

#Kapurthala #Sultanpur Lodhi