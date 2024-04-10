Death after eating cake in Patiala: Two weeks on, sample report still awaited

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 9

It has been more than two weeks since Manvi, 10, had died after eating a cake on March 24, but the report of cake samples collected by the District Health Officer (DHO) on March 27 has not arrived yet.

The vicitm’s family has alleged that the Health Department was deliberately delaying the matter to favour the accused bakery owner.

DHO Dr Vijay Kumar said the report could arrive anytime. He said no food or water-borne disease outbreak had been reported where Manvi resided.

The cause of death could not be established in the autopsy report and even histopathology and chemical analysis reports are still pending.

Harbans Lal, maternal grandfather of the victim, said on March 24, five members of the family had eaten the cake.

