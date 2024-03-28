Two women arrested for making petrol bombs

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 27

Two women were caught red-handed allegedly making petrol bombs in their house in Sikligar locality in Sriganganagar, 40km from here. Their accomplice, a young man, fled from the spot.

Purani Abadi police station in-charge Govind Singh said today that a house was raided in Sikligar locality late last night, where two women, identified as Jaswinder Kaur, alias Jassi (26) and her sister Usha (30) were found making petrol bombs. Seven ready petrol bombs and 23 semi-finished bombs were found in the house. Upon search, a sword and two knives were also seized.

The SHO said that information was received that some women and a young man living in this house were preparing to attack the neighbouring family. Rohit Nayak, who fled away minutes before the raid, has also been named in the case registered under the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act. The seized petrol bombs were made from glass bottles.

He said that seven such bombs were found while 23 empty glass bottles and other material were also found there. More bombs were being made from these. Jaswinder and Usha are sisters, Rohit Nayak is their son-in-law.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the family of Jaswinder and Usha had a fight with the neighbouring family on Monday. Based on their report, a case was registered. Last night, the woman and their son-in-law were preparing petrol bombs to target the neighbours.

