Two women hurt in attack

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 19

Two women were hurt grievously when some persons, equipped sharp-edged weapons, entered their house in Idgah Basti here last night after breaking the gates and assaulted them.

Raj Rani said she along with her sister Rimpy of Bhagwanpura went to meet their mother Bimla Devi in Idgah Basti. About a dozen people, who had a spat at a marriage function last month, suddenly reached and started throwing stones.

