Two women proclaimed offenders held by Punjab Vigilance in forgery case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday arrested two proclaimed offender (PO) women wanted in a forgery case registered in 2017. Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the state Vigilance Bureau (VB) said the duo, Anita and Ambika, both residents of Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala, were declared POs in January 2021 in a case registered in 2017 under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC and 13(1), 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station Jalandhar.

He informed that the accused women are wife and mother of accused Tilak Raj, ex councillor, from Sultanpur Lodhi who was arrested in this case in 2018.

Giving more details, he informed that the accused women Anita and Ambika connived with officials of the State Bank of India, Sultanpur Lodhi branch and revenue department to get loan amounting to Rs 20 lakh and Rs 28 lakh, respectively, on forged and fabricated documents. Both of them were absconding since 2018 after dismissal of their bail application by the High Court.

The spokesperson further added that this case was registered on the basis of Vigilance Enquiry in which total 107 cases pertaining to agricultural loans from SBI were sanctioned by the then accused manager Sulinder Singh and others from May 2013 to April 2016 on the basis of forged and fabricated documents leading to embezzlement of Rs 15. 83 crore.

He added that the VB during the first phase investigated 14 loan cases and a total of 33 accused were nominated in these cases. Till date, 26 accused have been arrested and 7 are still at large, who would be arrested soon, he said.