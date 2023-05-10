Two-year-old video of Moga AAP leader sparks row

Moga, May 9
Close on the heels of a controversial video clip allegedly depicting Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak going viral, an old video of alleged sexual misconduct involving a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader had social media abuzz today.
The approximately two-year-old video pertained to Moga AAP leader Amit Puri. Puri, who is a joint secretary of the state unit, in his reply, alleged that certain councilors of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had posted the video to malign him. He has filed a complaint to the SSP, demanding the registration of a criminal case against the Akali councilors.
SHO of the Moga City-II police station Amandeep Kamboj said action would be taken after recording the statement of the complainant.
On Tuesday, the halqa in-charge of the SAD Moga segment Barjinder Singh, alias Makhan Brar, claimed in a press conference that the video was recorded in April 2021.
