Two years on, Bikram Singh Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet

Amid Akali-AAP spat show, Congress ex-ministers face arrests

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP MS Chhina has summoned SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on December 18 in connection with a drug case.



Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, December 11

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP MS Chhina has summoned SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on December 18 in connection with a drug case.

The case was registered by the Punjab Police on December 20, 2021, and Majithia was booked the very next day. His arrest was, however, deferred by courts for two months. Majithia got bail on August 10, 2022, after spending five months in jail.

Case registered during cong govt in 2021

  • Punjab Police register drug case on Dec 20, 2021, book Majithia day later
  • Majithia arrested on Feb 24, 2022; gets bail after five months in jail
  • Ahead of Assembly polls, Mann accused Majithia of links to drug trade
  • However, no substantive action taken by AAP govt so far

Though the AAP government came to power on an anti-corruption and anti-drug campaign, it has so far not filed the chargesheet in the Majithia case.

The action is seen as part of a public spat between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Majithia. The SAD leader had in the past couple of days made personal attacks against the CM. Mann’s daughter had put out a video accusing him of abandoning his children. Majithia, at a press conference on Saturday, used the video to target the CM, saying “can a man who did not own up his children own up the responsibility of an entire state?” While registering cases against former Congress ministers and getting four of them arrested, the AAP-Akali showdown has largely been confined to public statements without any action against Majithia. The CM and one of his ministers had made statements about encroachment in the Sukhvilas hotel project owned by Sukhbir Singh Badal. However, there has been no action on the ground afterwards.

Worse, minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal lost his portfolio soon after he declared his intention to launch a drive against alleged encroachments in building the five-star resort, now being run by the Oberois. Before the last Assembly polls, the CM had many times levelled allegations of Majithia’s connections with drug trade.

