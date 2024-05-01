Two years since formation, Punjab General Category Commission awaits chairman

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, April 30

Due to non-appointment of chairman of Punjab General Category Commission from past two years by the AAP, some representatives from general categories of the state are angry with the state government and have been demanding for appointment of the chairman and staff of the commission, but to no avail so far. The establishment of the Commission was approved by the Charanjit Channi-led Congress Government in 2021.

This was said here today by a General category’s ‘political wing’ that was formed on April 4 to raise their voice against the ‘indifferent attitude’ of the state government towards the problems and demands of the general categories.

They also said that district wise units of the political wing were being formed to create awareness among the members of the general categories as not only AAP but other political parties also have not paid any attention towards the problems and demands of the general categories so far. They also termed the state government “anti-general categories”.

They also appealed to the political parties to form General category wings in their respective parties on the pattern of other wings.

