Two youngsters drown in Sutlej in Nangal

Tribune News Service

Nangal, May 23

Two youths drowned while taking a bath in the Sutlej here today. The deceased have been identified as Vansh (15) of the Purana Gurdwara locality and Harsh Rana (16) of Nikku Nangal village.

According to SHO Hardeep Singh, they had gone to take a bath around 3 pm near Gurdwara Ghat Sahib when Harsh slipped into deep water and was washed away. His friend Vansh, in an attempt to save him, also jumped into the river and was also washed away in the strong current.

The SHO said the bodies of both were retrieved this evening.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nangal