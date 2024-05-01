Fazilka: U-20 Asian Meet medallist Amanat Kamboj gets rousing welcome

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, april 30

Amanat Kamboj, who won silver medal in U-20 Asian Athletics Championship concluded in Dubai (UAE) recently, was given a warm welcome at the railway station when she reached here today.

Amanat, a student of Atam Vallabh Public School, won silver medal in discus throw women championship by throwing the disc 50.47 metres away.

Large number of town residents, including MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna, reached the railway station and garlanded the player amidst the beating of drums and distribution of sweets.

Amanat Kamboj said that the credit of his achievements goes to her father Hakam Chand Kamboj, her mother and coach Sandeep Sandhu. On being asked the secret of her success, she said that only hard work was the key as she practiced for the event day and night.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dubai #Fazilka