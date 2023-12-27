Udham Singh’s statue inaugurated

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 26

In a ceremony held at Abha Square Complex here, Minister of Social Security, Women and Child Development Dr Baljeet Kaur and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Tuesday inaugurated the statue of martyr Udham Singh and paid floral tributes. This statue has been installed by Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial Committee and International Sarv Kamboj Samaj.

Ministers Gurmeet Khudian, Dr Baljeet Kaur and others inaugurate the statue.

Paying tribute to Udham Singh, Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy said martyrs like him shall continue to inspire the future generations. Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar gave a call to the people to follow the path shown by the freedom fighters. Today’s youth should stay away from drugs and strive for betterment of the society, he added.

Former MLAs Dr Mohinder Rinwa, Hans Raj Josan and Arun Narang, Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Dr Senu Duggal, SSP Manjit Singh Dhesi, Mayor Vimal Thatai, International Sarv Kamboj Samaj president Bobby Kamboj, national president Iqbal Chand were also present at the occasion.

