UK-based firm signs MoI with IIT-Ropar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

The UK government today participated in the 5th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit held at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali. Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, said, “The UK is delighted to be a partner country at the investors’ summit.”

British companies at summit Genus ABS (Dairy)

InQube (Sustainable Agriculture)

Bikal (Defence)

Global Surgery Unit (Healthcare and Medical)

Endo Energy Systems UK (Engineering)

Rowett along with colleagues from the British High Commission, New Delhi, welcomed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the UK pavilion and discussed ways to strengthen the cooperation between the UK and Punjab. Later in the day, Rowett, also addressed the gathering during the country session.

Besides Caroline Rowett; Lord Diljit Rana, MP, House of Lords; Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Local Government Minister, Punjab; and JM Balamurugan, Principal Secretary, NRI Affairs, Punjab; also addressed the gathering.

On the occasion, the UK-based firm, Bikal, signed a memorandum of intent (MoI) with IIT-Ropar. Bikal is involved in artificial intelligence and 5G-based tech, largely for university research. The tech transfer process requires intense modelling on high-performance computer servers and Bikal partners with cities to develop these centres for their local use and to generate a tech ecosystem.

As IIT-Ropar also focuses on defence and security research, it complements Bikal’s work with law enforcement and economic crime detection tech.

This MoI would ensure establishment of a HPC data centre in Punjab and enable IIT-Ropar to commercialise it for research.