UK cops appeal for info in hate crime against British Sikh

London, December 5

The police have renewed their appeal for information related to an incident in which a Sikh man in his late 50s sustained injuries after a group of boys attacked him in Slough, south-east England.

The Thames Valley Police said the victim Inderjit Singh was walking through Langley Memorial Park when he was approached by a group of boys. One of the offenders tried to grab the victim’s beard and then all boys circled him, kicking him and pulling him to the ground. Inderjit Singh sustained three broken ribs as well as swelling and cuts to his hand.

The police were initially investigating it as an incident of grievous bodily harm, but are now treating it as a hate crime, investigating officer Detective Constable Holly Baxter, who is based at Slough Police Station, said in a statement.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area around the time of the incident on November 21, to please get in touch with the police,” Baxter’s statement said last week.

Following the attack, the offenders – described as boys around 13 to 16 years old – are said to have left in the direction of Marish School. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment after the attack, but has since been discharged. — PTI

