UK jatha begins 'sewa' at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, March 10

To maintain the Golden Temple’s sheen, a UK-based volunteers’ team has begun the ‘sewa’ of cleaning and washing the gold-plated quotient of the shrine.

In service since 2000 Since 2000, Birmingham-based Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha has been annually cleaning the gold domes and sheets

The jatha will not only clean but also repair the gold-plating, wherever required

It will also take care of the “minakari” work inside shrine

Birmingham-based Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha has adopted the natural way of washing the gold-plated domes of the sanctum sanctorum with ‘reetha’ (soap nut) and lemon juice.

Jatha head Mohinder Singh said reetha powder was boiled in water for at least three hours. After mixing lemon juice into it, a liquid soap form was prepared that was used to clean the gold-plated domes.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said true to its name, the jatha had been doing this service free of cost. Since 2000, they had been annually cleaning the gold domes and sheets to maintain their gleam. The 10 to 15 daycleaning process was done in March.

“The jatha will not only cleanse but also repair the gold-plating, wherever required. Besides, they would also be taking care of the “minakari” (inset work on walls and metal) inside Sri Harmandar Sahib,” he said.

While doing sewa from 9 am to 6.30 pm, every care is taken to observe the sanctity of the shrine. During their work, jatha members chant ‘Waheguru Waheguru’ or listen to the Gurbani kirtan performed inside the sanctum sanctorum.

The Maharaja Ranjit Singh-era gold plates lasted for over 150 years before these were replaced in 1999. The gilding of gold started in February 1995 and completed in April 1999. The jatha was also among organisations that volunteered to contribute in this ‘karsewa’. However, observing that the gold varnish faded and discoloured after a few months, the jatha volunteered to clean and maintain the gold-plating.