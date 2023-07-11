UK Sikh jailed for thrashing man in retaliation

PTI

London, July 10

A 37-year-old British Sikh man has been handed a year’s jail term after he reacted badly and used excessive force in a confrontation with another man while driving in the West Midlands region of England.

Tirminder Singh Lallie got out of his car believing he had been racially abused by the other person and was also hit by a pole by him. In retaliation, Lallie went on to punch the man repeatedly.

During a recent court hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Lallie admitted “excessive self-defence” and said he had fought back because he thought he was faced with a racist assault.

“At your last place of work, you suffered abuse because of how you look and that had an impact on your mental health and you have been taking medication as a result. This means you react badly to things you perceive are either racist towards you or difficult in terms of going about your day-to-day business,” he said.